PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, May 17 The main Canadian stock index ended higher on Friday as strong performances from some heavyweight banking and energy stocks minimized the damage from gold miners stung by bullion's continued decline. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 105.45 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,613.05. It gained 0.2 percent for the week.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections.
* Ruling triggers unprecedented snap election to elect new president