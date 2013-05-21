BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
TORONTO, May 21 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, supported by gains in most major sectors and optimism following positive economic data from Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 129.38 points, or 1.03 percent, at 12,742.43. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.