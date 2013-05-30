UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday as gold mining stocks, which jumped with bullion prices, offset a decline in Royal Bank of Canada after the lender reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.94 points, or 0.11 percent, at 12,746.55. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.