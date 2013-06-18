TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as positive economic data and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its supportive monetary policy spurred gains in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.56 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,367.46. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.