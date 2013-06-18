BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as positive economic data and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick to its supportive monetary policy spurred gains in almost every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.56 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,367.46. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.