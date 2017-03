TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday, led by declines in most major sectors, as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it could slow the pace of its bond buying program later this year. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 99.17 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,268.29. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.