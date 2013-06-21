UPDATE 1-Freight and fridge sales: Indian economists seek GDP clues amid data doubts
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, but notched its third straight week of heavy losses as planned changes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy money policy sent shockwaves through global equity markets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 26.90 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,995.47. It lost almost 200 points, or 1.6 percent, on the week.
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge has rejected Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters' bid to dismiss criminal insider trading charges after an FBI agent admitted to leaking details about the probe to reporters.
* Entered into option to Joint Venture Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corp concerning Liberty Bell project in Alaska