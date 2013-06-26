Cargill shuts down Illinois grain elevator due to storm damage
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after telecoms stocks suffered deep losses on reports that Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter the market and gold-mining shares slumped following a tumbling bullion price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 53.52 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,951.90. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
* Liqtech and Hunan Yonker Investment Group amend investment agreement
* First connecticut bancorp, inc. Increases quarterly dividend $0.02 and sets date for annual stockholders meeting