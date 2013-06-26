TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday after telecoms stocks suffered deep losses on reports that Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter the market and gold-mining shares slumped following a tumbling bullion price. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 53.52 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,951.90. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.