TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index fell in volatile trading on Wednesday as political turmoil in Portugal and Egypt coupled with sluggish data out of China to stoke renewed worries about the global economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 32.70 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,145.68. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.