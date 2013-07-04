TORONTO, July 4 Canada's main stock index rose in low-volume trading on Thursday, led by gains in the financial and energy sectors as the European Central Bank held interest rates steady and the market awaited an influential U.S. jobs report on Friday. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.98 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,166.66. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.