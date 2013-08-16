BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as supply worries drove gains in the price of oil and in the shares of energy companies, offsetting declines in mining stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.40 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,736.92. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* CSX Corp has agreed to appoint Hunter Harrison as its next chief executive- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2lUywvw Further company coverage: