TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day percentage gain in two weeks on Thursday after bullish data from China, Europe and the United States signaled that the global economic recovery was picking up pace. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.27 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,674.35. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.