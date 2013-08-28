TORONTO, Aug 28 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as concerns about potential Western military action against Syria drove up oil prices to record levels and lifted shares of energy producers, but those same fears weighed on other sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.01 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,607.22. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.