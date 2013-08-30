TORONTO, Aug 30 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday on concerns that the United States and its Western allies might take military action against Syria, offsetting a jump in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc after the retailer reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 50.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,653.90. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.