TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday, dragged by bank and telecom shares, after disappointing U.S. jobs data reflected an uneven recovery in the world's biggest economy and created uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy moves. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 24.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,820.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.