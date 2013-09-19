TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by leaving its stimulative bond-buying program in place as declines in resource shares offset strength in high-yielding sectors like utilities and telecoms. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 4.62 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,926.78. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.