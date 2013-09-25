BRIEF-IBM and Salesforce announce global strategic partnership
* IBM - partnership will bring new insights from Watson directly into the Salesforce intelligent customer success platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday, with gains in mining shares offset by drops in telecoms and industrials, as investors worried about budget talks in Washington and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.18 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,836.71. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* IBM - partnership will bring new insights from Watson directly into the Salesforce intelligent customer success platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hugh Jones to step down as president of Sabre Airline Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year