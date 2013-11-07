TORONTO, Nov 7 Canada's main stock index dropped on Thursday after a surprise move to cut interest rates by the European Central Bank triggered a rally in the U.S. dollar that weighed on commodity prices, hitting shares of energy and mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 86.21 points, or 0.64 percent, at 13,294.20. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.