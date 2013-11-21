TORONTO, Nov 21 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as a jump in the price of oil pushed up shares of energy companies and positive U.S. economic data helped drive gains across most of the other major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.32 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,475.33. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.