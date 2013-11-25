TORONTO, Nov 25 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday after a deal aimed at restricting Iran's nuclear program weighed on the price of oil and on shares of energy companies, offsetting gains in most other major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 6.12 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,472.22. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.