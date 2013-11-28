TORONTO, Nov 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in light trading on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data on Wednesday supported sentiment and pushed up materials shares, offsetting weakness in shares of financial companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 8.77 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,370.83. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.