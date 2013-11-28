BRIEF-Middlesex Water says Q4 earnings of $0.19 per share
* For three month period ended December 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9% from $30.9 million for same period in 2015
TORONTO, Nov 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in light trading on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data on Wednesday supported sentiment and pushed up materials shares, offsetting weakness in shares of financial companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 8.77 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,370.83. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* For three month period ended December 31, 2016, operating revenues were $31.8 million, up 2.9% from $30.9 million for same period in 2015
* Venbio select advisor llc - preliminary results indicate stockholders have elected all four of venbio's independent nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sterling resources ltd. Announces agreement to sell UK operating subsidiary to Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V.