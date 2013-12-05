BRIEF-Janssen provides Nuevolution with further technology access fee payment
* Nuevolution announces further technology access fee payment from its drug discovery collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen)
TORONTO, Dec 5 Canada's main stock index dropped to a six-week low on Thursday after results from major banks weighed on the financial sector and positive U.S. economic data heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 104.52 points, or 0.79 percent, at 13,200.40. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Nuevolution announces further technology access fee payment from its drug discovery collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.