TORONTO, Dec 5 Canada's main stock index dropped to a six-week low on Thursday after results from major banks weighed on the financial sector and positive U.S. economic data heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 104.52 points, or 0.79 percent, at 13,200.40. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.