TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, bolstered by rebounding financials and stronger-than-expected jobs reports on both sides of the U.S. border. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 80.32, or 0.61 percent at 13,280.72. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. The index was down nearly 0.9 percent for the week.