Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
TORONTO, Dec 6 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, bolstered by rebounding financials and stronger-than-expected jobs reports on both sides of the U.S. border. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 80.32, or 0.61 percent at 13,280.72. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. The index was down nearly 0.9 percent for the week.
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTStarcom reports unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016