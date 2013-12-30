BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
TORONTO, Dec 30 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Monday, with major gold miners weighing heavily as bullion headed for its worst annual performance in 32 years, while gains for financials softened the blow. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 6.59 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,581.39. It traded in a tight 25-point range in the session.
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes