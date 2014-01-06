TORONTO, Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to its lowest in more than a week as signs of economic weakness emerged from different parts of the globe, weighing on shares of financial and industrial companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 53.32 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,495.54. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.