TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, easing after four straight days of gains, as shares of Goldcorp Inc declined after the miner made a move to acquire a smaller rival and shares of energy producers fell on weaker oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 66.04 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,681.48. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.