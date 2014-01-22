TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, supported by gains in the energy sector after the price of oil rallied and in shares of BlackBerry after the smartphone maker announced plans to divest some real estate holdings. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,988.20. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.