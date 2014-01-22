BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, supported by gains in the energy sector after the price of oil rallied and in shares of BlackBerry after the smartphone maker announced plans to divest some real estate holdings. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,988.20. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016