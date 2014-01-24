Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
TORONTO, Jan 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest single-day drop in seven months on Friday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will further scale back its stimulus program gathered momentum, hitting emerging-market assets and denting investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 215.21 points, or 1.54 percent, at 13,717.76. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: