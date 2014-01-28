TORONTO, Jan 28 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak on emerging-markets concerns, as investors eyed a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for signs of a further scaling-back of the central bank's monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 105.37 points, or 0.78 percent, at 13,687.66. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.