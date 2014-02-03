BRIEF-Amazon launches Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now
* Amazon.Com Inc - daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by asking Alexa to order from Prime Now
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index dropped to a one-month low on Monday as weak economic data from China and the United States made investors cautious about the global economic recovery, sending shares in every major sector lower. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 208.74 points, or 1.52 percent, at 13,486.20.
* Amazon.Com Inc - daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by asking Alexa to order from Prime Now
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
March 21 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.