TORONTO, Feb 19 Canada's main stock index hit its highest in almost three years on Wednesday, ending higher for the 11th straight session as shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd jumped after the company said it would acquire some natural gas assets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.26 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,119.73. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.