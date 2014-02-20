Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen, weaker Wall Street
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
TORONTO, Feb 20 Canada's main stock index ended its 12th straight session higher on Thursday, buoyed by a jump in shares of gold miners and in BlackBerry following Facebook Inc's planned acquisition of mobile-messaging service WhatsApp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 90.64 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,210.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: http://ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
* Coming Up: Fed chair holds press briefing at 1830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)