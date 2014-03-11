BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by declines in natural resource shares, as worries about the political crisis in Ukraine and fears of credit instability in China weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,267.23. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing