TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by declines in natural resource shares, as worries about the political crisis in Ukraine and fears of credit instability in China weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.83 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,267.23. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.