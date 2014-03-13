US STOCKS-Wall St dips as drug stocks drag; Fed meeting in focus
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, led by declines in almost every major sector, as worries about soft economic data from China and an upcoming referendum in Crimea weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.86 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,245.14. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO, March 13 Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's largest agricultural traders, will widen its operations in China to produce fish feed, the company said on Monday, amid increasing global demand for fish from health-conscious consumers.
March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: