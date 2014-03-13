TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, led by declines in almost every major sector, as worries about soft economic data from China and an upcoming referendum in Crimea weighed on investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.86 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,245.14. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.