TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday after positive U.S. economic data helped offset worries about increasing instability in Ukraine and a sharp decline in gold-mining shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.49 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,303.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)