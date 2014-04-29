European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as strong results from Suncor Energy Inc boosted shares of the oil producer and higher oil prices lifted other energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 52.20 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,583.11. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin