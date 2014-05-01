TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains in Manulife Financial Corp and Catamaran Corp helped offset a decline in shares of Bombardier Inc after those companies reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,664.07. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)