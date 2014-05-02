TORONTO, May 2 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest in almost six years on Friday after higher commodity prices drove strong advances in natural resource shares, offsetting mixed U.S. jobs data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 101.08 points, or 0.69 percent, at 14,765.15. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)