TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led lower by declines in almost every major sector, as disappointing economic data from China and violence in Ukraine weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 68.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,697.03. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)