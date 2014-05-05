UPDATE 1-Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led lower by declines in almost every major sector, as disappointing economic data from China and violence in Ukraine weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 68.12 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,697.03. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
March 21 Northern Trust Corp announced five management changes following the appointment of Peter Cherecwich as president of its Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) unit.
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results