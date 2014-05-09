TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Friday as sluggish domestic jobs data and worries about the crisis in Ukraine spurred declines in the energy and financial sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 11.97 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,534.06. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)