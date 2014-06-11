BRIEF-Inplay Oil says "well positioned financially"
* Inplay Oil Corp - "is well positioned financially to support our 2017 developmental capital program" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as higher commodity prices helped drive gains in the natural resource sectors, offsetting negative sentiment fueled by a sluggish outlook for the global economy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 12.25 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,892.13. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Inplay Oil Corp - "is well positioned financially to support our 2017 developmental capital program" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fears that Icelandic economy could overheat (Adds currency movement, background, quote)
* Amex signs deal with Stellar Africa Gold to acquire 100% of their Eastmain River Properties