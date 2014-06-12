TORONTO, June 12 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as a jump in shares of energy and gold-mining companies helped offset broader market weakness fueled by sluggish U.S. economic data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 17.50 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,909.63. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)