US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as 'Trump trade' fizzles
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in almost six years on Friday as heightened tensions in Iraq raised concerns about oil supply, sending prices of the commodity and shares in the sector higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 91.98 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,001.61. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Futures down: Dow 32 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems expects to benefit from increased defence spending globally in response to Donald Trump's elevation to the White House, it said on Wednesday after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter earnings.
* Jan-Dec profit reached HK$33.01 billion vs HK$32 bln f'cast