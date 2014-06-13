TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in almost six years on Friday as heightened tensions in Iraq raised concerns about oil supply, sending prices of the commodity and shares in the sector higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 91.98 points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,001.61. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)