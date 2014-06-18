METALS-Copper hits one-week low as Chile and Indonesia supply woes fade

(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low