CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest in six years on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve shed some light on its plans to raise benchmark U.S. interest rates. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 53.36 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,109.25. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016