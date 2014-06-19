TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index touched its highest ever close on Thursday as gains in BlackBerry, following the smartphone maker's quarterly results, and in gold-mining shares helped overcome weakness in the broader market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.97 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,112.22. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)