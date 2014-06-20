TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Friday as a decline in shares of gold miners was offset by strength in the energy sector, which rose with the price of U.S. crude oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.11 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,109.10. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)