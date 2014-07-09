TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve provided details about the phasing out of its monetary stimulus program and gave more clarity about its plans to raise U.S. interest rates, helping lift investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.01 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,215.19. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)