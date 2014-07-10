TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as worries about the financial woes of a major Portuguese bank spurred a selloff in global equity markets and weighed on every major sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.71 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,114.48. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)