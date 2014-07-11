Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a rally in shares of gold miners helped offset worries about the health of the labor market after a sluggish jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.02 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,125.50. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.