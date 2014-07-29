TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Tuesday as concerns about increasing geopolitical tensions helped offset gains in Talisman Energy Inc and WestJet Airlines Ltd after the companies reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, and 15,446.55. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)