TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index had its highest close on record on Wednesday, boosted by positive U.S. economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commentary on the outlook for monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.27 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,524.82. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)